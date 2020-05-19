On Monday, a lawsuit was filed by Tristan Thompson against a woman named Kimberly Alexander after she (according to Thompson) made false paternity claims against him.

The suit, which was obtained by both Page Six and E! News, contends that Alexander is a "wannabe social media influencer and pornographic model/performer who is so desperate to achieve her 15 minutes of fame that she recently fabricated a false claim that NBA star/Cleveland Cavaliers center/power forward Thompson is the father of her nearly five-year-old son.”

The legal paper was authored by Thompson's attorney, Marty Singer.

It goes on to say that a recent DNA test proved Thompson was not the father of Alexander's child, but that she has continued to claim otherwise in public.

"Alexander has persisted in publicly proclaiming that Thompson is her child’s father and she has maliciously accused Thompson of being a deadbeat dad, ‘neglecting’ and failing to take financial responsibility for the child since birth," it says. "To quote Michael Jackson, the kid is not [his] son.'”

The suit further touches on a claim Alexander made that alleged Thompson and Khloé Kardashian managed to tinker with that paternity test, which is what she says caused the negative results.

As Page Six writes "[t]he filing includes plenty of shots at Alexander, including her apartment-rental history."

A screenshot posted to The Shade Room's Instagram account showed comments Alexander allegedly made this past Friday on her IG story. This came after she was sent a cease-and-desist letter, also by Singer, that threatened a lawsuit. That letter ended by saying "This is an extremely serious matter. If you disregard this letter’s demands, you do so at your peril since you will soon find yourself in court facing multi-million-dollar claims while attempting to defend your indefensible misconduct.”

You can read how she reportedly responded to those threats below:

Thompson is seeking a jury trial. Also, he's looking for damages and the coverage of court costs.