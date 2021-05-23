Less than a month away from his celebrity boxing match against Aaron Carter, Lamar Odom is feeling himself.

The 41-year-old former Los Angeles Laker told TMZ he expects to knock out Carter in the first round.

“It’s not gon’ be a fight,” Odom said in a video Sunday. “It ain’t gon’ be a fight.” When asked if he will be able to handle Carter in the first round, Odom responded with pure confidence. “Yeah. Probably, I would say the first minute.” https://t.co/Gi3cxvNAkv Lamar Odom says his boxing match with Aaron Carter will last shorter than a TikTok video ... telling TMZ Sports he's gonna knock out the former pop star in the FIRST ROUND!!! — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) May 23, 2021

The news arrives just a week after Odom told TMZ that he wants to avenge fellow NBA player Nate Robinson by boxing Jake Paul.

“After Aaron Carter, I would love to fight Jake Paul,” Odom told TMZ Sports. “For Nate Robinson!”

Odom is set to make his boxing debut at the Showboat Casino in Atlantic City on June 12. The former NBA star will face off against Carter in a three-round exhibition. Talking to TMZ about the fight, Celebrity Boxing CEO Damon Feldman noted that Carter has boxing experience already while Odom is coming off a successful career in basketball.

“It’s gonna be a war, man. It’s gonna be a knockout, there’s no doubt,” he said. Speaking on what he expects to see from Odom, he added, “Well, after seeing him training, he was training down there with the same guy that trains Kevin Hart, and he was training good. … His comeback is gonna be phenomenal, and same with Aaron Carter.”