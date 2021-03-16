On Monday retired NFL Pro-Bowl wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson announced the death of his daughter, Maia.

“It is with incredible sadness that I have to share the news about the passing of my beautiful Daughter Maia. Maia, as my first born child, has been the joy of my, and her Mother Shikiri’s, life,” he wrote on Twitter. “She came into our lives just as we were both coming of age as adults and has been a constant beloved presence for both of us. We are heartbroken and devastated by her loss. Shikiri, Maia’s siblings, our family and me appreciate your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”

He added that he appreciates the support he’s gotten, while asking that his privacy be respected.

Details on her death have not been disclosed. Johnson also has three other children: Keyshawn Jr., London, and Vance.

After a college career that saw him make a pair of All-American teams, Johnson was drafted with the first overall pick by the New York Jets in 1996. He ended up having an 11-year NFL career that concluded after the 2006 season. In that time he also played for the Buccaneers, Cowboys, and Panthers. Following his retirement from the sport he joined ESPN to be an analyst.