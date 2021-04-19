Throughout his career, Kevin Durant has played with some of the best players ever. So when he was asked to name the top 5 players he’s ever played with during an appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game Podcast, KD had more than enough to choose from.

Off the bat, he went with his current Brooklyn Nets teammates Kyrie Irving and James Harden. Next came the Splash Brothers themselves, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. At that point in the clip, which you can watch below, Durant pauses before finally listing Serge Ibaka.

Now naturally, we’d expect him to go with Russell Westbrook, as did the show’s hosts, who appeared taken aback that he didn’t name his former Thunder teammate. When they remind KD that he played with the former MVP, Durant admits that he did indeed forget about Westbrook, and ultimately squeezes him in at number four on the list, in between Steph and Klay.

Now whether or not Durant’s mental lapse was just his way of poking fun at his checkered history with Russ is not for us to decide. But KD has shown a particular adeptness at trolling so this may be just another one of his attempts at setting social media ablaze just because he can.

Regardless, the clip has already started making the rounds and will probably be a hot topic of conversation on all of your favorite debate shows come Monday. In fact, Damien Lillard already got the ball rolling with a cryptic emoji in response to the clip.

Us too, Dame. Us too.