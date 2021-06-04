James Harden is throwing assists on and off the court.

James Harden apparently played a major role in putting together Lil Baby and Lil Durk’s joint album, The Voice of the Heroes. In fact, the superstar guard was named as the album’s executive producer. In a statement released on Friday, Harden explained how his love for music and hoops go hand-in-hand.

“From the beginning, I’ve had a passion for basketball, and music has always went hand and hand with it. It drives me on the daily to continue to be the best at what I do, to always strive for more. I see that same passion in Lil Baby and Lil Durk and can honestly I say I’m a true fan,” Harden said before detailing how he become involved with the project.

“The initial idea was to get the two together to make a few songs. But with their work ethic and undeniable talent here we are,” he said. “From late nights in my studio in Houston, the two of them being by my side as I transitioned from Houston to New York it was truly an honor to watch them in their element. Countless hours in the studio watching them create was an absolute privilege to say the least.”

The Voice of the Heroes was released on Friday and features Travis Scott, Meek Mill, Young Thug, and Rod Wave. The album dropped as Harden is heading into Brooklyn’s second-round match-up against Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.