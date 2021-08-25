Complex has just announced our Madden 22 Giveaway.

Here’s how it’ll work: 10 winners will be selected at random to receive a Madden code worth $70.00. To enter, sign into TikTok and head to Complex’s account (@Complex). When you get there, comment which console you have under Complex’s “TikTok Madden Giveaway” post.

Read the official rules below.

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

By entering and participating in the Complex TikTok Madden Giveaway (“Sweepstakes”), you agree to comply with these Official Rules. Any noncompliance with the Official Rules will result in your Entry being deemed ineligible. PLEASE READ THESE RULES.

This Sweepstakes is void outside the territory specified below and where prohibited by law.

This Sweepstakes is not sponsored, endorsed, or administered by, or associated with, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter.

Sweepstakes Entry Time. The Complex TikTok Madden Giveaway (“Sweepstakes”) will begin on 7:00 PM EST on August 25, 2021 and end on August 26, 2021 at 12:00PM (“Entry Period”). Sponsor’s clock shall be the official timekeeper.

Eligible Participants. Only individuals who are at least eighteen (18) years old or the age of majority in their state of residence, and who are legal residents of the United States of America are eligible to enter the Sweepstakes. Employees of Sponsor and its affiliates, and their respective household members (whether or not related) and immediate family members (regardless of place of residence), are not eligible to participate in this Sweepstakes. Entries from ineligible individuals will be rejected by Sponsor.

In case of any dispute as to participant identity, the authorized account holder of the account used to enter a participant’s Entry shall be deemed the participant.

Sponsor Decisions. Sponsor’s decisions regarding these Official Rules shall be final and binding. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual who: (1) does not comply with these Official Rules; (2) tampers with the entry process, the operation of the Sweepstakes, or the operation of any websites or systems used to administer the Sweepstakes; or (3) who otherwise acts to or attempts to act to disrupt the Sweepstakes or undermine the Sweepstakes’ legitimacy in any way. If Sweepstakes operation or administration is impaired or thwarted in any way for any reason, including, but not limited to, fraud or technical problems, Sponsor may in its sole discretion: (1) terminate the Sweepstakes; (2) suspend and/or reschedule the Sweepstakes; or (3) modify these Official Rules in order to accommodate the impairment or disruption.

How to Enter. You may enter one time (1x) by: (1) downloading the TikTok app to your iOS or Android compatible device to access, (2) logging in or creating a TikTok account, (3) accessing Complex’s TikTok account (@Complex) once signed in, (4) posting a comment specifying your console on the specific TikTok video that Complex posts containing “TikTok Madden Giveaway” in the caption. For additional entries participants should comment more than once.

You will receive one entry for each comment. You will receive one (1) additional entry per each additional comment.

You should only submit Entries from one account. Do not create multiple accounts or use automated methods to enter multiple times, as such Entries will be disqualified.

PRIZE.

One (1) Madden Code

Average Retail Value (ARV): US$70.00.

Total ARV of all Prizes: US$700.00. All Prize details are at Sponsor’s sole discretion.

Winner Selection and Odds of Winning

Ten (10) Winners

Potential winners will be chosen via random drawing from a pool of all eligible Entries received during the Entry Period. The random drawing will be held on or about August 26, 2021.

The number of eligible Entries received by Sponsor determines the odds of winning.

If due to a printing, production, or other error, more prizes are claimed than are intended to be awarded for any prize level, the intended prizes will be awarded in a random drawing from among all verified and validated prize claims received for that prize level. In no event will more than the stated number of prizes be awarded.

Winner Conditions. Sponsor will notify potential winners via direct message or email on or around August 26, 2021. Potential winners will be required to execute an Affidavit of Eligibility and Publicity Release Form (except where prohibited) and W-9/tax paperwork (collectively, “Winner Form”) before receiving the Grand Prize or the Runner-Up Prizes (collectively, the “Prize”). If a potential winner fails to respond, or fails to execute the Winner Form or refuses to do so within three (3) days of receiving notification from Sponsor, Sponsor may, in its sole discretion and time permitting, disqualify the potential winner and select a replacement. The Prize is not transferable or assignable. Prize cannot be redeemed for cash. No substitutions of Prizes will be allowed, except that Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of comparable or greater value in Sponsor’s sole discretion. Winners shall be solely responsible for all taxes associated with the Prize. Sponsor shall not reimburse winner for any costs or expenses associated with participating in the Sweepstakes or accepting the Prize, except as expressly stated in these Official Rules.

Winner Publicity Release. By accepting the Prize, you grant permission to Sponsor, Facebook/Instagram/Twitter, and to their respective affiliates, licensees, and assignees (“Licensee Parties”) to use your name, likeness, other personal characteristics (including personal social media account details), and Prize information for any purpose, including advertising and marketing materials, worldwide, in perpetuity, and in all forms of media now known or later invented without further compensation, and you waive all rights to notice or approval of such uses.

Participant Indemnity and Release. By participating in the Sweepstakes, you agree to defend, indemnify, and hold the Licensee Parties harmless against all claims related to: (1) your participation in the Sweepstakes; and (3) your acceptance of and use of the Prize. You also agree that the Licensee Parties are not responsible for any losses, damages, or injuries resulting from your participation in the Sweepstakes or from your acceptance and use of the Prize.

DISCLAIMER. ALL PRIZES ARE PRESENTED “AS-IS.” SPONSOR EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ALL EXPRESS AND IMPLIED WARRANTIES, GUARANTEES, AND REPRESENTATIONS WITH RESPECT TO THE PRIZE, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, THE PRIZE’S QUALITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE.

Errors. Sponsor is not liable for typographical or other errors in these Official Rules, the processing of Entries, in winner selection, notification, and announcements, or in any other material related to the Sweepstakes. Sponsor is not responsible for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, network failure, theft, destruction, or unauthorized access to any systems associated with the Sweepstakes.

Lost, Late, or Incomplete Entries. Sponsor is not responsible for late, lost, incomplete, inaccurate, delayed, stolen, garbled, or misdirected entries, including, without limitation, entries, messages, emails, or mail that are lost or incomplete due to computer or electronic malfunction or due to issues with internet connectivity.

Participant Information. When you enter the Sweepstakes, you may be required to provide certain types of personal information, such as your name and email address. You will be providing your personal information to us. Your personal information will not be sold to third parties. Your personal information may be shared with third parties as necessary to administer the Sweepstakes; in addition, it may be used for other purposes as further described in our Privacy Policy. By entering the Sweepstakes, you consent to such sharing of your personal information. Your personal information may also be used to contact you in connection with the Sweepstakes in a variety of ways, including via direct message or email. By entering the Sweepstakes, you consent to receive such communications.

No Waiver. Failure by Sponsor to enforce any part of these Official Rules shall not constitute waiver of that part.

Governing Law. These Official Rules shall be governed in accordance with the laws of New York, without regard to its choice of law principles.

Sponsor. Complex Media, Inc. is the sponsor (“Complex,” “Sponsor,” “we,” “our,” “us”) of the Sweepstakes. Complex’s address is 229 43rd St, 10th floor, New York, NY 10036.

Winner List. For a list of winners, please email sweepstakes@complex.com within one (1) year from the end of the Entry Period.