Three-division champion Gervonta Davis was on a private plane that crashed Saturday. Luckily, the 26-year-old came away unscathed, as he took to Instagram to share footage of the aftermath.

“The plane crashed. The plane didn’t even take off,” Davis explained on IG Live. “It took off, but it didn’t take off. Oh my god. I’m good, it’s just that my ass is hot, I’m sitting on this hot-ass concrete.”

“For everybody wanting to fly private, I think it’s over with. I’ll be driving or catching a train,” he added.

The video concluded with Davis having a conversation with one of his associates, who describes what he overheard the pilot say before the plane went down: “He said, ‘I had no control of the plane.’ That shit was God.”

It’s unclear what caused the accident, and no official reason for the crash has been reported at this time.

The incident comes less than two months after Davis’ June 26 knockout win over Mario Barrios, which earned Floyd Mayweather’s young protege the WBA super lightweight title. The 26-year-old is already 25-0 in his professional career and has secured WBA belts in three different weight classes. ESPN currently ranks him as the No. 2 junior lightweight in the world behind only Oscar Valdez.