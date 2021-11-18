Former NFL running back Zac Stacy, who played for the St. Louis Rams and the New York Jets, was caught on tape viciously assaulting his ex-girlfriend in front of their 5-month-old son.

The brutal video, which is not recommended viewing for those sensitive to footage of domestic abuse, was shared by TMZ on Wednesday. In the disturbing clip, which was recorded at the woman’s home in Florida on Saturday (Nov. 13), Stacy can be seen hitting her repeatedly before throwing her into a TV, causing it to fall on top of her. Stacy can also be seen striking her repeatedly.

The woman can be heard begging him to stop numerous times throughout the attack, but the quality of the audio makes it difficult to make out what she says exactly. Per TMZ, the woman called the police following the assault, but Stacy was gone by the time authorities arrived at the scene. She has also since applied for a restraining order against him for both her and her son, according to sources familiar with the situation.

“He punched me several times in the head! I begged him to stop because the baby was on the couch just a few feet from where he punched me," her restraining order application reads. "He then picked me up and threw me into my TV. The TV began to fall and he turned to make sure I wasn't getting up. As I laid on the floor he began to yell at me, telling me I'm destructive. He then picked me up off the floor and off my feet and body slammed me into our son's bouncy seat." She said that he told their child “I love you” before he ran off.

Stacy was drafted by the St. Louis Rams at the 2013 NFL Draft, and later moved to the New York Jets in 2015.