Florida International University is trying to turn over a new leaf in its football program history, but it left a chip-shot field goal for social media to rocket through the uprights when the university introduced the newest member of its coaching staff.

On Monday, FIU announced that Casey Horny will be the team’s new special teams coordinator.

Please welcome Coach Horny to FIU as our new special teams coordinator! #PawsUp 🐾 I #PantherPride pic.twitter.com/Biuv5fwgCY — FIU Football (@FIUFootball) April 5, 2021

“Please welcome Coach Horny to FIU as our new special teams coordinator!” the university said in a tweet with an accompanying graphic showing fans Coach Horny’s face.

Of course, college football fans could help take the easy score. They flooded the timeline with tweets reacting to the coach’s name and wondering how players are going to take him seriously.

Despite the jokes, Coach Horny has a great resume. Most recently, he was an assistant coach for Texas Longhorns. Horny also worked as an assistant to football operations with the Baylor Bears, but his time at Baylor is blemished by his support of former head coach Art Briles who was fired for his hand in covering up athlete sexual misconduct. Now, Horny will work under former North Carolina Tar Heels and Miami Hurricanes head coach Butch Davis to help turn the program around.