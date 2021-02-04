Floyd Mayweather is down to fight 50 Cent.

During an appearance on Radio.com and V-103’s The Morning Culture last week, 50 said he would get in the ring with Mayweather, but felt like it would all depend on whether he would agree to an openweight bout. "I'd fight Floyd," he said. "I don’t think I could make weight though. ... Or he’d just have to let me not get down to 150. I tried I looked like a homeless person. I could make it down to probably, like 180."

Mayweather took to Instagram Wednesday to not only respond to 50's challenge, but also suggest scheduling this exhibition match for later this year. "I also heard that 50 cent would fight me but claims I'm too small. If he wants to lace up at the end of the year, we can do an exhibition then," Floyd said. "I don't care about weight class with any of these guys."

Mayweather was scheduled to fight Logan Paul later this month but the bout was postponed. If Paul's brother Jake defeats UFC fighter Ben Askren in their April boxing match, Floyd will get in the ring with him next, followed by 50. However, if 50 really wants to throw hands with Mayweather, he will need to agree that every cent of the prize money goes to the winner.

Shortly after Mayweather said he was willing to fight 50, the rapper took to IG to walk back his challenge.

"The fight is off because Floyd cant read 2 paragraphs of my New York Times best seller (Hustle Harder Hustle Smarter) on IG live." 50 wrote.