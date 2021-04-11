Fans agree that Bad Bunny’s in-ring debut match at WWE’s WrestleMania 37 on Saturday night was all-around remarkable.

bAd BuNnY dOeSn’T dEsErVe To Be In A wReStLiNg RiNg



Bad Bunny:



The Puerto Rican singer and Damian Priest headed into the ring in the tag-team match against The Miz and John Morrison. According to Comicbook.com, in the weeks leading up to the fight, Bad Bunny and The Miz began feuding after the pop star turned down an opportunity to collaborate with him, resulting in this weekend’s fight.

Bad Bunny arrived at the Tampa venue on top of a semi-truck, bringing to life the cover art from his most recent album El Último Tour del Mundo. He ultimately won the match after using a Canadian Destroyer against Morrison on the outside of the ring, follow by a Doomsday Device on The Miz, with an assist from Priest.

Bad Bunny started training for the match in January with former wrestler Adam Pearce and current WWE wrestler Drew Gulak. Check out some reactions from fans below.