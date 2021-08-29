The latest chapter in the messy divorce saga between Evander Kane and Anna Kane unfolded this weekend with the NHL star accusing his estranged wife of assaulting him on several occasions.

TMZ reports the San Jose Sharks forward was granted a temporary restraining order against Anna earlier this month after detailing four instances where she allegedly became physically abusive with him.

The first incident, which reportedly took place in 2019, about a year after they were married, culminated in Anna striking Evander “7-8 times in the face with her fist” during an undisclosed argument. According to court documents, Evander also claims his wife “dangerously swung around their baby daughter” during the couple’s latest confrontation last month.

The news arrives three years after the couple tied the knot and just over a month after Anna filed for divorce from Evander, alleging he was an absentee father who bet on NHL games and cheated during their relationship.

Two weeks after the couple made their separation legal, Evander took to Twitter and denied all allegations levied against him.

“I love my daughter. I will and always have taken care of my daughter in every way possible,” Kane wrote in a tweet. “I have always made sure her mother has had everything she’s needed and more. I have tried to de-escalate our divorce issues and be as civil and calm as anyone in this position could. I have tried to set up FaceTime calls and visits with her. I have had some FaceTime calls but not every day as I would like because of being restricted by her mom. She has refused me to see her and has unfortunately tried to use my daughter as leverage.”