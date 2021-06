This week on the Complex Sports Podcast, the hosts hand-pick their most memorable moments from the podcast to celebrate reaching over 100 episodes! This episode features some entertaining conversations with guests like Kenny Smith, Stephon Marbury, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, and more.

2:30 – Chad Johnson

8:25 – Stephon Marbury

16:50 – Marshawn Lynch

21:00 – Keyshawn Johnson

29:25 – Kevin Garnett

37:40 – CJ McCollum

45:50 – Kenny Smith

*ads may alter time codes up to 1:00