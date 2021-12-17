Baker Mayfield is going in on the NFL.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback took to Twitter on Thursday to express his frustration over the league’s COVID-19 testing policy.

“@NFL Make up your damn mind on protocols. Showing up and making only 3 teams test?!?” he wrote. “All so you can keep the game as scheduled to make money. Actually caring about player safety would mean delaying the game with this continuing at the rate it is…. But to say you won’t test vaccinated players if they don’t have symptoms, then to pull this randomly. Doesn’t make any sense to me.”

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Kimberley Martin, nearly two dozen Browns players have tested positive for COVID-19 this week. Mayfield is among that group and remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list along with backup QB Case Keenum. Third-string QB Nick Mullens is expected to play in Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

On Thursday, the NFL and the NFL Players Association announced they had negotiated updates to the league’s COVID-19 protocols. ESPN reports one of the changes concerned the return-to-play policy, which now makes it easier for vaccinated and asymptomatic players to return to practice and games.