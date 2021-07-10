Barkevious Mingo of the Atlanta Falcons was arrested this week for “indecency with a child,” TMZ reports.

The 30-year-old LB—who was selected 6th overall in the 2013 NFL draft—reportedly turned himself in and was arrested by the Arlington Police Department on July 8. He’s being hit with “one count of Indecency with a Child – Sexual Contact,” police reportedly told TMZ, and his initial bond was set at $25,000.

“The incident stems from an investigation that the department is conducting,” an official told TMZ. “Mingo turned himself in on his own accord in consultation with his attorney. The bond has been posted and he has been released from custody.”

The charge is a second-degree felony, which could potentially result in a 20-year prison sentence in Texas if Mingo is convicted. Other details have not yet been made available.

The LB got his start at LSU before his time in the NFL, where he’s been part of organizations like the Browns, Patriots, Colts, Seahawks, Texans, and Bears. He signed to the Falcons in 2020 and won Super Bowl LI alongside the Pats.