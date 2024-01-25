TikTok Star Drew Walls Talks Social Media Hating Him Into a Drake Post & a Bag From ESPN

It was crazy like my phone was blowing up. It was a lot to handle. But then the second time when I had on the trench coat and everybody was like, he looked like James St. Patrick, I was cool then. I was getting flamed on Twitter and everybody was talking that I had to set the tripod up and go back. But second time, I just took it on the chin. You could start to see everybody was like OK, he's not folding like I respect him now.

Like you said, a lot of people were clowning you that you were setting up a tripod in public. First off, how long does that process take? Do people stop and watch you as you do it?

It's just me and my tripod. When I get my shots I just lock in basically like a movie director would. I'm not saying I'm a movie director but just like anybody who's doing content would. People be looking at me all the time and they be staring but this is what I do. People be like he had to park and stuff like, yeah of course, I had to park, get out, set that joint up, get back in the car park again, then start the video. But like the videos don't be taking that long honestly. When I go to Target, I know which angles I want. I know what I want to get and then I'll be in and out.

It'll probably take me like 20 minutes inside the store to get what I want. So yeah, it's cool but people defnitely be staring. A couple of people will be asking me like, 'dude, what are you flming a video for? What do you do?' And then I tell them I create content.



At this point you gotta have people that recognize you, no?

I went out on Saturday after Drake posted the video and I kid you not like seven people where I Iive at was like, 'are you Drew Walls? Can I take a picture with you?' Like I took like seven pictures that night. I went to Chicago for New Year's and it was like six people there that was like, 'aren't you the guy from Twitter? Aren't you he guy from TikTok?'

What's your message to the people that hated on you online? There were a lot of "we hated this man into a check tweets" last week.

I appreciate them. We locked in because without the hate, I wouldn't be here honestly because they turned me up, I ain't gonna lie. They did, they turned me up to a whole level. The trolls. Twitter. It was really NBA Twitter who really did it. NBA Twitter and NFL Twitter. With the Jalen Hurts memes and they had a whole bunch of people. They were saying I look like Donovan Mitchell. These folks crazy but they turned me up. Shout out to them.