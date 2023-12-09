People Are in Disbelief Over Shohei Ohtani Signing With Dodgers for 10 Years, $700 Million

Social media was lit on fire after the news of Ohtani's signing hit the internet. Ohtani himself shared a post of the Dodgers logo and a caption where he thanked the Angels and their fans for all their support. Dodger fans also got some love as Ohtani let them know how he plans on spending his time on the team.

On the other hand, sports fans were collectively shocked, as well as Dodgers fans who were hoping the 29-year-old would join their squad.

"GRAB THOSE DRINKS CALL A LOVED ONE HUG A NEIGHBOR SHOHEI OHTANI IS A MEMBER OF THE LOS ANGELES DODGERS," one person wrote on X. Another said, "SHOHEI OHTANI IS A FUCKING DODGER."

A third person wrote, "With $700 million dollars, Shohei Ohtani could buy roughly 10,769,231 liter bottles of Hennessy #Stats."

Check out more responses to Shohei Ohtani's new $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers below.