People Are in Disbelief Over Shohei Ohtani Signing With Dodgers for 10 Years, $700 Million

Shohei Ohtani will be signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers for a earth-shattering amount of money, and people are talking all about it on social media.
On Saturday, sports insider Shams Charania announced that the three-time All-Star will be leaving the Los Angeles Angels and joining the rival Dodgers. According to columnist Jeff Passan, Ohtani's deal with the Dodgers is for ten years and $700 million. It's also the largest contract signed in North American sports history.
Social media was lit on fire after the news of Ohtani's signing hit the internet. Ohtani himself shared a post of the Dodgers logo and a caption where he thanked the Angels and their fans for all their support. Dodger fans also got some love as Ohtani let them know how he plans on spending his time on the team.
On the other hand, sports fans were collectively shocked, as well as Dodgers fans who were hoping the 29-year-old would join their squad.
"GRAB THOSE DRINKS CALL A LOVED ONE HUG A NEIGHBOR SHOHEI OHTANI IS A MEMBER OF THE LOS ANGELES DODGERS," one person wrote on X. Another said, "SHOHEI OHTANI IS A FUCKING DODGER."
A third person wrote, "With $700 million dollars, Shohei Ohtani could buy roughly 10,769,231 liter bottles of Hennessy #Stats."
Check out more responses to Shohei Ohtani's new $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers below.