GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Sports

Klay Thompson Evaluates PlaqueBoyMax's Basketball Skills, Says He Could Play In Italy

Thompson doesn’t think Max is good enough for the EuroLeague.

Klay Thompson and PlaqueBoyMax
(Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images)/ (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Red Bull)

Klay Thompson took a careful look at PlaqueBoyMax's basketball skills during a livestream and let him down gently.

At the end of a Twitch stream on Aug. 14, after Thompson and the popular content creator had already run through a three-point shooting contest, PlaqueBoyMax asked the Mavericks player to rate the level he could have reached in professional basketball. The four-time NBA champion gave him a thorough, if slightly deflating, answer.

"Wow, if you stuck with it, bro... D1 is tough. Like, I don't think people realize how hard it is to be a D1 hooper. There's only like maybe a couple thousand of them," Thompson said. "Bro, you could have been a pro. I think you could like... NBA... Nah. But like, there's a lot of professional leagues around the world, bro.”

Thompson continued by giving the streamer some props. “You got the athleticism, you're throwing down, a nice jump shot. You could have played pro somewhere, for sure,” Thompson continued. “You could have played pro, probably in like... yeah, you know, like third division Italy or something.”

Italy's top-flight basketball competition is the Lega Basket Serie A. Third division — around the Serie B or Serie C level — sits well below the European elite.

PlaqueBoyMax took the assessment in stride but immediately pushed back on the ceiling. "Damn, I can't even get the EuroLeague, bro," he said.

"EuroLeague’s tough, man," Thompson replied.

The streamer then pivoted to EuroLeague's pedigree, noting that Luka Doncic came up through that system. Thompson confirmed it: "It did. Luka, Pau..."

The stream covered more than PlaqueBoyMax's basketball future. Thompson also addressed his own NBA situation. “I want to compete for a championship, not necessarily win one, but just have the chance to go and try and get another one,” he said. “I want to play a role on a team that can make a deep playoff run, whether it’s this season or next season. That’s really my only goal.”

Thompson is entering the final year of his contract with the Dallas Mavericks, a deal that pays him $17.5 million this season. Dallas signed Thompson in 2024 partly on the draw of playing alongside Doncic, but the Mavericks subsequently traded Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, leaving Thompson on a rebuilding roster centered around Cooper Flagg.

Related Stories

Big3: Summer Of Fire
Sports

Ice Cube's Big3 Basketball League to Go Public With $290 Million Valuation

The hip-hop icon's 3-on-3 basketball league is set to become the first publicly traded professional sports league in U.S. history.

Complex Staff62 days ago
Kevin Durant in a Suns jersey defends Klay Thompson in a Warriors jersey during a basketball game.
Sports

Klay Thompson Responds to Kevin Durant Saying He Was ‘Never an MVP Candidate’: ‘Aye Man U Good?'

Klay Thompson responded to Kevin Durant pointing out that his former Warriors teammate was never in the running for league MVP.

Mark Elibert12 days ago
Billboard Power 100 Presented by VENU
Pop Culture

PlaqueBoyMax Ejected From World Cup Quarterfinal After Clash With England Fan

The fan claimed Max had spit on him during the match.

Mark Elibert34 days ago

Trending

1
Pop CultureRay J Defeats Orlando Brown in Celebrity Boxing Match
2
MusicTurk Shares Hot Boys Reunion Footage With Lil Wayne Ahead of Cash Money-No Limit Tour
3
MusicMaster P Has 'Moved On' From Snoop Cereal, Says People Want 'Healthy' Food
4
SneakersOfficial Look at the 2026 'Black Chrome' Air Jordan 8
5
Pop CultureKristen Stewart Calls Her 17-Year-Old 'Twilight' Self a 'Pretentious Little Loser'
6
MusicGrammys May Rethink Best Asian Pop Category After BTS Award Snub

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App