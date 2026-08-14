Klay Thompson Evaluates PlaqueBoyMax's Basketball Skills, Says He Could Play In Italy

Klay Thompson took a careful look at PlaqueBoyMax's basketball skills during a livestream and let him down gently.



At the end of a Twitch stream on Aug. 14, after Thompson and the popular content creator had already run through a three-point shooting contest, PlaqueBoyMax asked the Mavericks player to rate the level he could have reached in professional basketball. The four-time NBA champion gave him a thorough, if slightly deflating, answer.

"Wow, if you stuck with it, bro... D1 is tough. Like, I don't think people realize how hard it is to be a D1 hooper. There's only like maybe a couple thousand of them," Thompson said. "Bro, you could have been a pro. I think you could like... NBA... Nah. But like, there's a lot of professional leagues around the world, bro.”

Thompson continued by giving the streamer some props. “You got the athleticism, you're throwing down, a nice jump shot. You could have played pro somewhere, for sure,” Thompson continued. “You could have played pro, probably in like... yeah, you know, like third division Italy or something.”

Italy's top-flight basketball competition is the Lega Basket Serie A. Third division — around the Serie B or Serie C level — sits well below the European elite.

PlaqueBoyMax took the assessment in stride but immediately pushed back on the ceiling. "Damn, I can't even get the EuroLeague, bro," he said.

"EuroLeague’s tough, man," Thompson replied.