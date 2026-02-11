Team Norway Olympian's Ex-Girlfriend Reacts to Public Infidelity Confession: 'It's Hard to Forgive'

While it’s safe to say that no one went into the 2026 Winter Olympics thinking that a competing athlete’s unprompted infidelity confession would emerge as one of the event’s biggest breakout stories, that’s exactly what has transpired in recent days.

As you’ve no doubt been made aware, Team Norway’s Sturla Holm Laegreid, pictured above during a medal ceremony on day four of the games in Italy, made seemingly every headline imaginable after sharing with the world that he had cheated on an unnamed woman he considers “the love of my life.”

In a post-race interview, as seen here, the Bronze medalist recalled first meeting the woman six months ago, calling her “the most beautiful and kindest person” on the planet.

“Three months ago, I made my biggest mistake and cheated on her,” he said, per a translation. “I had the gold medal in life, and I am sure there are many people who will see things differently, but I only have eyes for her.’”