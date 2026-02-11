Team Norway Olympian's Ex-Girlfriend Reacts to Public Infidelity Confession: 'It's Hard to Forgive'

While it’s safe to say that no one went into the 2026 Winter Olympics thinking that a competing athlete’s unprompted infidelity confession would emerge as one of the event’s biggest breakout stories, that’s exactly what has transpired in recent days.
As you’ve no doubt been made aware, Team Norway’s Sturla Holm Laegreid, pictured above during a medal ceremony on day four of the games in Italy, made seemingly every headline imaginable after sharing with the world that he had cheated on an unnamed woman he considers “the love of my life.”
In a post-race interview, as seen here, the Bronze medalist recalled first meeting the woman six months ago, calling her “the most beautiful and kindest person” on the planet.
“Three months ago, I made my biggest mistake and cheated on her,” he said, per a translation. “I had the gold medal in life, and I am sure there are many people who will see things differently, but I only have eyes for her.’”
Now, per a report from Norwegian outlet VG, the woman in question has responded.
“It's hard to forgive, even after a declaration of love in front of the whole world,” the woman, who asked to remain anonymous, told the publication, per a translation. “I did not choose to be put in this position, and it hurts to have to be in it. We have been in contact and he is aware of my opinions about this.”
The woman also thanked friends and family, plus strangers from around the world who have offered her support in the days since Holm Laegreid’s public confession.
Sturla Holm Laegreid, meanwhile, has since expressed remorse over his decision to go public with his relationship woes, telling Norway’s NRK he has not been “thinking clearly” as of late. He also offered an apology intended for his ex-girlfriend, conceding that his public confession led to her being “unwillingly” placed in the spotlight.