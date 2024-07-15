Footage Shows Chaos That Led to Delay of Copa América Final in Miami

Sunday’s Copa América final was pushed back nearly an hour and a half after fans rushed the Miami venue, resulting in some truly remarkable footage and photos from the globally viewed event.

In an initial statement shared Sunday night, the Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed "several incidents" had taken place prior to the gates being opened for fans at Hard Rock Stadium. Per police, such incidents were caused by "the unruly behavior of fans trying to access the stadium." Hard Rock Stadium reps later specified that the issue was the presence of "thousands of fans without tickets," namely those they say were trying to "forcibly enter" the venue.