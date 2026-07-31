Boban Marjanović

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Boban Marjanovic
Sports

Boban Marjanovic's Standing Dunk Breaks Rim and Delays Game

The Clippers' center makes the biggest NBA players look puny, so it's no wonder he bent a rim on a dunk when he didn't even leave the ground.

countcenci2847 days ago

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