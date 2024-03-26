Vince Young Knocked Out by Sucker Punch in Bar Fight, Video Shows

Vince Young was involved in a bar fight last month that seemingly left him unconscious after getting sucker punched in the face.

The incident took place on Feb. 4 inside Tokyo Joe's Shot Bar in Houston, Texas. Video footage obtained by TMZ Sports showed Young and another man arguing with several others. Something was said that caused things to get physical, with Young pushing the people he was arguing with.

One man joins the fray and appeared to throw his drink at someone's face, and then another person throws an elbow that connects with someone. The group moves to another section of the bar, and punches start flying before things appear to calm down.

While Young is talking to the group, someone clocked him right in the face and caused him to drop to the ground. He stayed there for some time before getting back up on his feet. According to the Houston Police Department, the bar's owner claimed the argument started over a conversation about race, and he asked the group to leave but ended up getting hit by the drink and elbow.