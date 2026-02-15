Victor Wembanyama Rocks France-Inspired ‘Marty Supreme’ Jacket at All-Star Weekend

Victor Wembanyama turned heads during 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend after being spotted in Los Angeles rocking a France-inspired “Marty Supreme” jacket, and the look quickly went viral thanks to Timothée Chalamet. On Saturday (Feb. 14), Chalamet shared a carousel of photos showing Wembanyama wearing the jacket on Instagram, pairing it with a celebratory caption: “@wemby DREAM BIG. 🇫🇷 MARTY SUPREME SORTIE AU CINEMAS 🇫🇷.”

The co-sign instantly connected basketball, fashion and film culture, as Chalamet currently stars in Marty Supreme, a sports drama that has been generating awards buzz. The France-themed outerwear nods to Wembanyama’s roots and comes at a strategic moment for the film, which is set to hit French theaters on Feb. 18. Earlier this month, Chalamet received a rock-star reception at the movie’s French premiere at Paris’ historic Le Grand Rex theater. Addressing the crowd, the actor joked about the cost of premiere tickets while thanking French audiences for their passion for cinema. Speaking partly in French, he praised the country’s deep appreciation for film and described the project as something special regardless of its U.S. box office performance.