Sports

Victor Wembanyama Rocks France-Inspired ‘Marty Supreme’ Jacket at All-Star Weekend

The NBA star’s All-Star Weekend look tied basketball and cinema together as Chalamet celebrated the upcoming French debut of 'Marty Supreme.'

Victor Wembenyama in a San Antonio Spurs jersey with a colorful stripe, standing on the court during a game.
(Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

Victor Wembanyama turned heads during 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend after being spotted in Los Angeles rocking a France-inspired “Marty Supreme” jacket, and the look quickly went viral thanks to Timothée Chalamet.

On Saturday (Feb. 14), Chalamet shared a carousel of photos showing Wembanyama wearing the jacket on Instagram, pairing it with a celebratory caption: “@wemby DREAM BIG. 🇫🇷 MARTY SUPREME SORTIE AU CINEMAS 🇫🇷.”

The co-sign instantly connected basketball, fashion and film culture, as Chalamet currently stars in Marty Supreme, a sports drama that has been generating awards buzz. The France-themed outerwear nods to Wembanyama’s roots and comes at a strategic moment for the film, which is set to hit French theaters on Feb. 18.

Earlier this month, Chalamet received a rock-star reception at the movie’s French premiere at Paris’ historic Le Grand Rex theater. Addressing the crowd, the actor joked about the cost of premiere tickets while thanking French audiences for their passion for cinema. Speaking partly in French, he praised the country’s deep appreciation for film and described the project as something special regardless of its U.S. box office performance.

The crossover moment between Wembanyama and Chalamet highlights the cultural weight both young stars carry on the global stage. Wembanyama, the San Antonio Spurs phenom and a leading face of the NBA’s international future, has embraced fashion as part of his public persona, frequently stepping out in bold, tailored looks during major league events.

All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles is already packed with star power, but Wemby’s France-forward “Marty Supreme” jacket adds a cinematic twist to the festivities.

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