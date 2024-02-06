‘Sports Twitter Hall of Fame’ Prompt Has Fans Bringing Up Insane Old Athlete Tweets

One of the funniest tweets came from a 2015 Complex article about Bronny James claiming he didn't want to wear his dad, LeBron James's number, so people wouldn't know who he was. It's impossible not to be well-known being the son and sharing the name of one of the greatest basketball players of all time, and someone on Twitter made that hilariously clear.

"'Coming in number 4 LeBron James Jr.' 'Ayo bruh who that guy is'," the person tweeted. Another hilarious tweet came from Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, who tweeted his appreciation of playing with Larry Fitzgerald while using a picture of WNBA player Brittney Griner.

"I was richly blessed to play with the GOAT @LarryFitzgerald my rookie year. Miss you LF!," Murray wrote above a picture of Griner. Fitzgerald corrected Murray in his response but thanked him anyway by writing, "Thanks @K1! I think that's actually Brittney Griner tho... Hope you're doing well."