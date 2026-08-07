Tyriq Withers and Chase Infiniti have reportedly broken up.

According to TMZ, the couple have split, but there's no reason yet as to why, and they hadn't actually been dating that long.

When news first broke of their relationship back in May, it was reported the two were said to be "having fun and dating." That month, they were spotted at the F1 Grand Prix in Miami. Previously, they were seen together at several events like GQ’s post-Met Gala Party.

In June, People reported that the pair were "still going strong" despite their busy schedules. According to a source, Infiniti had been "traveling a ton," but "she spends a lot of time in L.A., where Tyriq lives, so they spend time together there."

Neither actor has spoken publicly about the split.