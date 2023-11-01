Shaq Dressed as ‘Emo Jimmy Butler’ for Halloween

Shaquille O'Neal had too much fun on Halloween night as he dressed up as "Emo Jimmy Butler" on the Tuesday night broadcast of Inside the NBA.
All of the legendary Inside the NBA crew dressed up. Ernie Johnson, Kenny "The Jet" Smith, and Charles Barkley showed up as The Godfather's Vito Corleone, Top Gun's Iceman, and a school bus driver, respectively. However, Shaq's rendition of "Emo Jimmy Butler" might have been the best out of the pack.
On NBA Media Day earlier this month, Butler turned heads again as he arrived at the Miami Heat's facility in full emo garb, from the hairstyle and the piercings to the wardrobe. In his costume, Shaq recreated the look by wearing a similar wig and facial piercings, while also speaking in the same low tone that Butler did when chatting with reporters earlier this month.
Barkley even poked fun at Shaq for looking like "Jenny Butler" and called him an "ugly woman." However, Shaq's costume wasn't as viral as Butler's get-up during media day, especially when he was fully in character with reporters.
"I feel like I'm very emotional right now," Butler told reporters. "This is my emo state, and I like this. This is me. This is how I'm feeling as of late."
When asked if he was going to keep the new look, Butler said, "You never know how I'm going to wake up. This is how I feel today. We'll see tomorrow. Tomorrow might be in all yellow."
One of the best NBA Halloween costumes came from the San Antonio Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama, who dressed up as the fictional supernatural character The Slender Man. The costume choice couldn't have been a better option, given Wembanyama's 7'5" frame.