Of course, it isn't the first time Butler has debuted a new hairdo at media day. Last year, the Heat superstar showed up sporting dreadlocks, which then mysteriously disappeared by the time Miami started its season weeks later.

Aside from his new look, Butler didn't shy away from expressing confidence for the Heat's outlook this season, as the team is coming off back-to-back appearances in the Eastern Conference Finals. After losing to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 in 2022, Miami returned the favor last season, before bowing out to the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Finals.

"It’s a new year. It’s a new season. We came up short. I didn’t do my job. We didn’t do our job as a whole last season. But it’s a new season and I’m excited for it," Butler said. "We’ll see y’all in the Finals in June. This is our year. This is the one. And this one’s gonna feel real good."

