Video Shows Referees Brawling During Youth Basketball Game, Police Investigating

Police are investigating a fight that broke out between referees at a youth basketball game in Colorado.

According to TMZ Sports, the game was between 4th-grade boys, specifically Cherry Creek versus Legend Blue, at the Gold Crown Field House in Lakewood. A disagreement between two refs broke out, and they both squared up before one of them got sent to the floor after getting hit with a right hook.

The ref who threw the punch tried to get a few more in but was held back. The other official got up from the ground and squared up with another referee, but no punches were thrown. Law enforcement told TMZ Sports no arrests had been made because "the involved parties had already left the gym" when they showed up.