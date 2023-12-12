Video Shows Referees Brawling During Youth Basketball Game, Police Investigating

Police are investigating a fight that broke out between referees at a youth basketball game in Colorado.
According to TMZ Sports, the game was between 4th-grade boys, specifically Cherry Creek versus Legend Blue, at the Gold Crown Field House in Lakewood. A disagreement between two refs broke out, and they both squared up before one of them got sent to the floor after getting hit with a right hook.
The ref who threw the punch tried to get a few more in but was held back. The other official got up from the ground and squared up with another referee, but no punches were thrown. Law enforcement told TMZ Sports no arrests had been made because "the involved parties had already left the gym" when they showed up.
The Gold Crown Foundation released a statement that no one was injured during the fight and that all the referees have been suspended indefinitely.
"We have informed these independently contracted officials that they are suspended indefinitely from working for Gold Crown Foundation," the foundation told TMZ in a statement.
"Most importantly we apologize to everyone that had to witness their unacceptable behavior - especially the kids. We look forward to getting our league back on track, and resume what will be a great season for the kids."
Referees aren't the only ones having a hard time with youth games. According to the Forth Worth Star-Telegram, a coach was beat up in a school parking lot by a 17-year-old high school and his 22-year-old brother for benching him. The student and his brother were apprehended by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office on assault charges following their alleged assault of the coach outside of Willis High School in Conroe, Texas.