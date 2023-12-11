High School Basketball Player Arrested After Beating Up Coach Who Benched Him

A 17-year-old high school student and his 22-year-old brother have been arrested after they attacked the basketball coach who benched him.
Per The Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the student and his brother were apprehended by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office on assault charges following their alleged assault of the coach outside of Willis High School in Conroe, Texas. The 17-year-old, who will not be named because he is a minor, and his 22-year-old brother Jarrick Allen reportedly attacked the coach in the school's parking lot.
According to deputies, the high schooler "was benched at the game due to his behavior toward an opposing team player, which infuriated [the 17-year-old] and his family." The game itself was at Conroe High School, but it was when they returned to Willis High School that the student and his family waited for the coach in the parking lot.
A "verbal confrontation" occurred, and the student punched the coach in the face while his brother also got involved. The fight was broken up by another coach but the two brothers fled the scene shortly after. Preliminary investigations into the attack have corroborated the coach's account, with witnesses and video surveillance showing the brothers confronting him.
Authorities noted the coach suffered head, neck, face, and arm injuries in the assault. The brothers were arrested on Tuesday, December 5 on assault on a public servant charges. They have since been released from Montgomery County Jail on $23,000 bonds.
According to the Willis Independent School District, an investigation into the incident is ongoing. In a statement provided to KHOU, the school district said the coach is recovering. "We can confirm the incident did occur, and that the coach is recovering well," the district said. "The investigation is ongoing, but we did determine that the student's address was no longer valid, so he has been withdrawn from the district. We are deeply saddened by this incident and will not tolerate this behavior from students."