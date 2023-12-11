High School Basketball Player Arrested After Beating Up Coach Who Benched Him

A 17-year-old high school student and his 22-year-old brother have been arrested after they attacked the basketball coach who benched him.

Per The Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the student and his brother were apprehended by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office on assault charges following their alleged assault of the coach outside of Willis High School in Conroe, Texas. The 17-year-old, who will not be named because he is a minor, and his 22-year-old brother Jarrick Allen reportedly attacked the coach in the school's parking lot.

According to deputies, the high schooler "was benched at the game due to his behavior toward an opposing team player, which infuriated [the 17-year-old] and his family." The game itself was at Conroe High School, but it was when they returned to Willis High School that the student and his family waited for the coach in the parking lot.