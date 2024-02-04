Patrick Mahomes Sr. Arrested and Charged for His Third or More DWI

Patrick Mahomes Sr. has been arrested for driving while intoxicated in Texas.

The arrest happened on Saturday in Tyler, Texas, and according to Smith County jail records, the Tyler Police Department arrested Mahomes for his alleged third DWI or more. He is being held at the Smith County jail, and his bond is expected to be set on Sunday.

Per The Dallas Morning News, Mahomes Sr. has been listed in Smith County records as having been arrested on DWI charges multiple times over the last 12 years, with specific instances mentioned in 2012, 2018, 2019, and a recent arrest over the weekend.

Mahomes Sr. was arrested for his second driving while intoxicated charge in 2018 and served a 40-day sentence. He was able to serve the time on weekends to fulfill the mandatory requirement.

This new arrest comes a week before the former MLB pitcher's son plays in Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers. The last time people saw Mahomes Sr. at a game was at the AFC Championship where the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens to head to their fourth Super Bowl in the last five years.

Before the game, Mahomes Sr. joked that he wouldn't be sitting next to Taylor Swift, who's become a regular at Chiefs games thanks to her relationship with Travis Kelce. According to the elder Mahomes, Swift has enough money to get her very own suite.

"I hope not," he said when asked the question during an interview on the Evan & Tiki WFAN Sports Radio show. "No, I don't think so. No, Travis normally has his own thing, and Patrick has his own deal, too. But I imagine if Taylor wants her own suite, I think she's got enough money to get the one she wants."