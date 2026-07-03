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Britney Spears Charged With DUI In Connection With Previous Arrest
The 44-year-old popstar was arrested for DUI by the California Highway Patrol in March.
Mike Krzyzewski’s Grandson Charged With DWI Following Fatal Collision With Teen on E-Bike
According to court documents, Joseph Savarino admitted to authorities that he had been drinking before getting behind the wheel.
Tanner Usrey Arrested on Felony Charges Weeks Before Kid Rock Festival Set
The country singer faces up to 20 years on one of the felony drug charges tied to his arrest.
Justin Timberlake Jokes About Being ‘White’ in DWI Bodycam Footage
Despite efforts by his attorneys to block it, bodycam footage of Timberlake's 2024 arrest was released this week.
Justin Timberlake Seen Failing Sobriety Test as DWI Arrest Video Surfaces
Sag Harbor Police have released body cam footage of the pop star's 2024 arrest, which sees the singer tell officers his "heart's racing" during a sobriety test.
Former 'Bachelor' Sweetheart Arrested on DWI Charges
The former 'Bachelor' finalist and 'Dancing with the Stars' alum was taken into custody in Texas on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Marcus Jordan Celebrates 40 Days of Sobriety 3 Months After DWI Arrest
The 34-year-old son of Michael Jordan celebrated a milestone in recovery months after being charged with DUI and drug possession.
Policeman Who Arrested Justin Timberlake for Drinking and Driving Honored as Officer of the Year
Michael Arkinson was awarded the title by the Sag Harbor Police Department.
Justin Timberlake Agrees to Plea Deal for Lesser Traffic Violation Charge in DWI Case
According to insiders, Timberlake and the judge agreed on a charge of Driving While Ability Impaired. He will reportedly have to pay a $300 to $500 fine.
Justin Timberlake’s Attorney Says He 'Was Not Intoxicated’ During DWI Arrest, License Suspended by Judge (UPDATE)
The 43-year-old singer was recently arrested and charged with a misdemeanor in the Hamptons.
Watch Justin Timberlake Joke About DWI Arrest During Show
Justin admitted he's been having a tough week since getting hit with a DWI.
Justin Timberlake's DWI Arrest and Reported Exchange With Officer Spawns 'World Tour' Memes
The 43-year-old is currently on his massive Forget Tomorrow World Tour.
Patrick Mahomes Sr. Spotted With Open Can Of Beer in Car Prior to DWI Arrest, Cops Say (UPDATE)
The news comes a week before his son, Patrick Mahomes, takes the field for Super Bowl LVIII.
Texas Man Sentenced to 99 Years in Prison After Seventh DWI Arrest
The man has committed repeat offenses in the past 14 years.
Pelicans' Devonte' Graham Arrested and Charged With DWI
New Orleans Pelicans point guard Devonte’ Graham was arrested by State Highway Patrol in Raleigh, North Carolina on Thursday and hit with a DWI charge.
Duke Basketball Players Paolo Banchero and Michael Savarino Hit With Charges Over DWI Stop
Duke basketball players Michael Savarino and Paolo Banchero are both facing charges in connection with a DWI stop in Orange County on Sunday.
Jon Jones Arrested in New Mexico For DWI and Negligent Use of Firearm
The current UFC Light Heavyweight Champion has reportedly been released from custody.
WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy Arrested for DWI
The 42-year-old was booked Thursday night in North Carolina, marking his second DWI arrest since March 2018.