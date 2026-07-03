DWI

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Britney Spears in a red dress at an event, smiling with a movie poster in the background.
Music

Britney Spears Charged With DUI In Connection With Previous Arrest

The 44-year-old popstar was arrested for DUI by the California Highway Patrol in March.

Joe Price78 days ago
Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils speaks during a press conference before the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four.
Sports

Mike Krzyzewski’s Grandson Charged With DWI Following Fatal Collision With Teen on E-Bike

According to court documents, Joseph Savarino admitted to authorities that he had been drinking before getting behind the wheel.

Jose Martinez89 days ago
Tanner Usrey performs during the Two Step Inn Music Festival at San Gabriel Park on April 06, 2025 in Georgetown, Texas.
Pop Culture

Tanner Usrey Arrested on Felony Charges Weeks Before Kid Rock Festival Set

The country singer faces up to 20 years on one of the felony drug charges tied to his arrest.

Holly Riordan106 days ago
Justin Timberlake performing on stage, holding a microphone, wearing a dark jacket with a white shirt, and smiling against a smoky background.
Music

Justin Timberlake Jokes About Being ‘White’ in DWI Bodycam Footage

Despite efforts by his attorneys to block it, bodycam footage of Timberlake's 2024 arrest was released this week.

Alex Ocho118 days ago
Justin Timberlake.
Music

Justin Timberlake Seen Failing Sobriety Test as DWI Arrest Video Surfaces

Sag Harbor Police have released body cam footage of the pop star's 2024 arrest, which sees the singer tell officers his "heart's racing" during a sobriety test.

Jaelani Turner-Williams119 days ago
Advertisement
Jason Mesnick and Melissa Rycroft on 'The Bachelor'.
Pop Culture

Former 'Bachelor' Sweetheart Arrested on DWI Charges

The former 'Bachelor' finalist and 'Dancing with the Stars' alum was taken into custody in Texas on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Sienna Dubois 288 days ago
Marcus Jordan with glasses and a beard wearing a black suit and white shirt, standing outside at night.
Sports

Marcus Jordan Celebrates 40 Days of Sobriety 3 Months After DWI Arrest

The 34-year-old son of Michael Jordan celebrated a milestone in recovery months after being charged with DUI and drug possession.

Alex Ocho424 days ago
Justin Timberlake performs on stage during the the 'Forget Tomorrow' World Tour at The O2 Arena on August 12, 2024 in London, England.
Pop Culture

Policeman Who Arrested Justin Timberlake for Drinking and Driving Honored as Officer of the Year

Michael Arkinson was awarded the title by the Sag Harbor Police Department.

Jaelani Turner-Williams499 days ago
Justin Timberlake
Music

Justin Timberlake Agrees to Plea Deal for Lesser Traffic Violation Charge in DWI Case

According to insiders, Timberlake and the judge agreed on a charge of Driving While Ability Impaired. He will reportedly have to pay a $300 to $500 fine.

tara mahadevan675 days ago
Justin Timberlake in a green Kenzo Paris jacket with an elephant design, wearing sunglasses, at a public event
Music

Justin Timberlake’s Attorney Says He 'Was Not Intoxicated’ During DWI Arrest, License Suspended by Judge (UPDATE)

The 43-year-old singer was recently arrested and charged with a misdemeanor in the Hamptons.

tara mahadevan722 days ago
Advertisement
A man with short brown hair wearing a grey blazer and pearl necklace smiles at the camera, standing in front of a stage with bright lights
Pop Culture

Watch Justin Timberlake Joke About DWI Arrest During Show

Justin admitted he's been having a tough week since getting hit with a DWI.

Mark Elibert748 days ago
Justin Timberlake poses in a tuxedo with a bow tie on a red carpet
Music

Justin Timberlake's DWI Arrest and Reported Exchange With Officer Spawns 'World Tour' Memes

The 43-year-old is currently on his massive Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

tara mahadevan757 days ago
Sports

Patrick Mahomes Sr. Spotted With Open Can Of Beer in Car Prior to DWI Arrest, Cops Say (UPDATE)

The news comes a week before his son, Patrick Mahomes, takes the field for Super Bowl LVIII.

Mark Elibert895 days ago
Life

Texas Man Sentenced to 99 Years in Prison After Seventh DWI Arrest

The man has committed repeat offenses in the past 14 years.

Alex Ocho955 days ago
Devonte' Graham #4 of the New Orleans Pelicans
Sports

Pelicans' Devonte' Graham Arrested and Charged With DWI

New Orleans Pelicans point guard Devonte’ Graham was arrested by State Highway Patrol in Raleigh, North Carolina on Thursday and hit with a DWI charge.

Joe Price1472 days ago
Advertisement
Paolo Banchero of Duke University
Sports

Duke Basketball Players Paolo Banchero and Michael Savarino Hit With Charges Over DWI Stop

Duke basketball players Michael Savarino and Paolo Banchero are both facing charges in connection with a DWI stop in Orange County on Sunday.

Trace William Cowen1705 days ago
jon jones
Sports

Jon Jones Arrested in New Mexico For DWI and Negligent Use of Firearm

The current UFC Light Heavyweight Champion has reportedly been released from custody.

Joe Price2305 days ago
Jeff Hardy
Sports

WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy Arrested for DWI

The 42-year-old was booked Thursday night in North Carolina, marking his second DWI arrest since March 2018.

Joshua Espinoza2477 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App