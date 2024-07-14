Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Announces She's Pregnant With Their Third Child

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany are adding a new member to their family.

On Friday, Pat and Brittany shared a joint reel on their Instagram pages showing the couple and their two children, Sterling, 3, and Bronze, 18 months, accompanied by the new baby's sonogram.

"Round three, here we come 🤍," the couple captioned the post before Brittany shared another post on Saturday highlighting more photos from the shoot. "Family of 5 coming soon🥹 blessings on blessings🙏🏻🤍."

Patrick and Brittany are high school sweethearts and got engaged in 2020. They had their first child, Sterling, in 2021 and married a year later in a private ceremony in Hawaii. Their second child, Bronze, was born later that year.

The three-time Super Bowl MVP considers his wife his "best friend," as he explained in a 2022 interview with Logan Paul. According to Pat, Brittany makes many things "easier" in his life, and she's a "hall of fame mom and a hall of fame wife."

"I think people don't even realize how much she does," said Mahomes. "Taking care of the day-to-day stuff and making it so where I can focus on football, focus on my craft and everything like that. It makes things a lot easier ... when you get to come home and your best friend's there."

He added, "You can just hang out. It makes you want to be there all the time and so, she pushes me to be great and she's done a lot of great things herself."

In addition to the announcement of his third child, Mahomes' 2024 has been fantastic. He opened the year winning Super Bowl LVIII, his third championship in five years and recently won the ESPY Award for the Best NFL Player.