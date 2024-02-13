Patrick Mahomes Calls Jason Kelce 'Life of the Party' At Post-Super Bowl Celebration

Travis Kelce's older brother Jason, an offensive lineman for the Philadelphia Eagles, was seen living his best life via social media videos that surfaced following the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win on Sunday.
During an interview with Good Morning America, Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes was shown a video of Sunday night's after party, which featured Jason dancing near Marshmello's DJ stand as Travis and Taylor Swift cuddled up nearby.
According to Mahomes, Jason was the "life of the party."
“I was there! I saw Jason, and he was the life of the party, man,” Mahomes shared. "Those Kelce brothers, man, they’re the life of the party wherever they go.”
Mahomes continued by saying the post-Super Bowl celebrations “were good,” and that the champs knew they were in for a long night of partying since the game was in Las Vegas. “Winning the Super Bowl in Vegas, we knew it was going to be a long night."
Despite already winning three Super Bowls before his 29th birthday, Mahomes isn't ready to stop anytime soon.
“I mean obviously we’ve had a great start and a great run, and we’ve done a lot of great things, but we’ve got a long ways to go,” Mahomes told Good Morning America. "And so I think if I have the mindset to continue to get better every single day I’m playing, people will be able to put whatever title they want on me.”