Patrick Mahomes Calls Jason Kelce 'Life of the Party' At Post-Super Bowl Celebration

Mahomes continued by saying the post-Super Bowl celebrations “were good,” and that the champs knew they were in for a long night of partying since the game was in Las Vegas. “Winning the Super Bowl in Vegas, we knew it was going to be a long night."

Despite already winning three Super Bowls before his 29th birthday, Mahomes isn't ready to stop anytime soon.

“I mean obviously we’ve had a great start and a great run, and we’ve done a lot of great things, but we’ve got a long ways to go,” Mahomes told Good Morning America. "And so I think if I have the mindset to continue to get better every single day I’m playing, people will be able to put whatever title they want on me.”