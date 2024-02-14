Patrick Mahomes Responds to Reporter’s Question About Idiotic Super Bowl Conspiracy Theory: 'It’s Been Wild'

For some fucking reason, Patrick Mahomes, Super Bowl LVIII MVP, was asked about conspiracy theories often peddled by the dumbest people alive during a recent CNN interview.

A clip has been making the rounds showing the moment, which sees Mahomes fielding an inquiry about the ridiculous conspiracy theories centered on Taylor Swift and current POTUS Joe Biden, namely that the latest Super Bowl was somehow orchestrated to benefit them both at a political level.

"Yeah, it’s been wild to see," Mahomes, against a backdrop of Disneyland, said when asked about the abject idiocy. "I mean, I try to focus in on football as much as possible but there’s always some conspiracy theories out there. I just try to enjoy football and my family. I try to stay off social media as much as possible."