O.J. Simpson Pokes Fun at Mase for ‘Football Is Simple’ Comment: ‘You Have a Firm Grasp on the Obvious, Buddy'

O.J. Simpson torched Mase during a recent episode of It Is What It Is by making fun of him for making an obvious statement regarding the sport of football.

On the Dec. 18 episode of the popular sports talk show, Cam, Mase, Treasure "Stat Baby" Wilson, and O.J. were discussing the San Francisco 49ers' huge win against the Arizona Cardinals and the former Bad Boy Records rapper set himself up by commenting on how the sport of football should be played.

According to Murda Mase, the sport is "simple" because a team won't win if they score once while the other team puts up points four different times. The Harlem rap legend said, "It's simple math," but O.J. couldn't help but drag him for making an obvious statement.

"You have a firm grasp on the obvious, buddy," O.J. said at around the 25:55 mark as Cam, Mase and Stat Baby laughed. Mase tried to recover his fumble, but it appeared too late as Cam, Stat, and O.J. continued laughing up a storm.

"That's what I'm supposed to do," Mase said. "That's why I proceeded by saying that. Listen O, it's not supposed to be that complicated. It's actually real obvious."