NBA Fans React to Draymond Green Wrapping His Arm Around Patty Mills' Neck

Green has a history of controversial confrontations during games, and he recently served an indefinite suspension for striking Phoenix Suns' center Jusuf Nurkic in the face last December.

During his suspension, Green flirted with the idea of retiring from the NBA but claimed the league commissioner Adam Silver talked him out of it. He also promised he'd stop the controversial in-game antics following the suspension, but it seems he still has to do more work.

Despite getting dragged by fans, Green has one person that's come to his defense. 50 Cent defended Green on Instagram shortly after the incident with Nurkic and stated these athletes are playing a tough sport.

"😆This fool is my favorite basketball 🏀 player, WTF Is wrong wit him," wrote 50 Cent on Instagram alongside a video of the altercation. "🤷🏽‍♂️that was a mistake, I will apologize for him. 🤨come on it's a physical game."

Check out more reactions to Draymond Green's foul on Patty Mills below.