NBA Fans React to Draymond Green Wrapping His Arm Around Patty Mills' Neck

Draymond Green seems to be returning to his old ways. The Warriors forward was caught in another physical altercation, this time with Miami Heat guard Patty Mills, upsetting fans with this recent scuffle.
On Tuesday night, the Golden State Warriors were taking on the Miami Heat at the Kaseya Center, and in the first quarter of the matchup, Green got twisted up with Mills while trying to get to Bam Adebayo to block his shot. In the mixup, Green wrapped his arm around Mills' neck and forced him to the court floor.
Officials blew their whistle and gave Green a common foul, which shocked Heat broadcasters. Given how "dangerous" the play could've been, they felt he should've gotten a flagrant. There were several people online who felt the same.
"Draymond Green is indefensible at this point. Patty Mills is one of the nicest dudes in the league like wtf is wrong with this mf," one person tweeted. Another said, "In what context could this even be argued as a basketball play???"
Someone else wrote, "Should be a ban for life just for doing it to Patty imo."
Green has a history of controversial confrontations during games, and he recently served an indefinite suspension for striking Phoenix Suns' center Jusuf Nurkic in the face last December.
During his suspension, Green flirted with the idea of retiring from the NBA but claimed the league commissioner Adam Silver talked him out of it. He also promised he'd stop the controversial in-game antics following the suspension, but it seems he still has to do more work.
Despite getting dragged by fans, Green has one person that's come to his defense. 50 Cent defended Green on Instagram shortly after the incident with Nurkic and stated these athletes are playing a tough sport.
"😆This fool is my favorite basketball 🏀 player, WTF Is wrong wit him," wrote 50 Cent on Instagram alongside a video of the altercation. "🤷🏽♂️that was a mistake, I will apologize for him. 🤨come on it's a physical game."
