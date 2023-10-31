Marcus Jordan Says He Wants Michael Jordan to Be Best Man When He Marries Larsa Pippen

Torre asked the couple if they would televise the event, with Jordan hinting that it's a possibility.

"Now that I've been on The Housewives of Miami, all the producers are inquiring around when's the wedding, are we going to film it on TV, so that's another thing that we're playing along with is whether or not we'll air it."

He continued, "We're very private people, the Jordans, and so if it was up to me, I think we would do multiple weddings, one private for our family and friends and then maybe there's one that's a little more public but I guess time will tell."

The world will be watching to see if Michael Jordan does show up as the best man at his son's wedding, especially when he said in June that he doesn't approve of their relationship. During Pippen and Jordan's Separation Anxiety podcast, the mother of four spoke about how MJ's comments hurt her and left her feeling "traumatized" and "embarrassed."

Marcus felt his father's response was funny and chalked it up to him being intoxicated. However, Pippen didn't find any humor in it.

"You thought it was funny," Pippen told Jordan on the episode. "I didn't think it was funny. There is nothing funny about it.… I kinda felt like it went everywhere, and I was kind of embarrassed."

She explained that the situation didn't sit right with her because the public felt she was lying when she said both the Jordan and Pippen families approved the relationship.