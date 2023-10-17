Man Terrell Owens Got Into Argument With Hit Him With Car After Basketball Game

Terrell Owens was hit by a car following an argument on a basketball court, according to TMZ Sports.
The incident occurred on Monday night in Calabasas, California, where Owens was playing basketball before arguing with someone on the court. After the game, the person Owens was arguing with got into their car and drove straight into the retired football player's knee.
Police said Owens didn't require medical attention, and they're currently investigating the incident as assault with a deadly weapon. No arrests have been made, nor has Owens made any comments as of press time.
The six-time NFL Pro Bowler has a history of bizarre events with police. His latest incident comes almost a year after he found himself in two different altercations.
In the first incident, Owens got into a confrontation with a female neighbor in their Deerfield Beach gated community, which resulted in the woman being charged with a second-degree misdemeanor charge. Those charges were reportedly dropped in February.
Weeks later, Owens was filmed punching someone outside a CVS in Los Angeles. He told the Associated Press at the time that he was acting in self-defense.
Most recently, Owens was called out by Stephen A. Smith for speaking on his fallout with his former First Take co-host Max Kellerman. Owens had shared a tweet of an old clip where he visited First Take and claimed Kellerman was "Blacker" than Stephen A with his commentary, and he issued a response in return.
"Now….as for this dude, that's an entirely different story," Smith said. "You know how I feel about your sorry ass @terrellowens and you know why! You should thank your Heavenly Father I haven't zeroed in on you with the trifling shit you tried to pull. Tell folks to ask ESPN what your desperate ass tried to pull. Keep on talking. Eventually, you'll expose yourself."