Man Terrell Owens Got Into Argument With Hit Him With Car After Basketball Game

Terrell Owens was hit by a car following an argument on a basketball court, according to TMZ Sports.

The incident occurred on Monday night in Calabasas, California, where Owens was playing basketball before arguing with someone on the court. After the game, the person Owens was arguing with got into their car and drove straight into the retired football player's knee.

Police said Owens didn't require medical attention, and they're currently investigating the incident as assault with a deadly weapon. No arrests have been made, nor has Owens made any comments as of press time.

The six-time NFL Pro Bowler has a history of bizarre events with police. His latest incident comes almost a year after he found himself in two different altercations.

In the first incident, Owens got into a confrontation with a female neighbor in their Deerfield Beach gated community, which resulted in the woman being charged with a second-degree misdemeanor charge. Those charges were reportedly dropped in February.