Shannon Sharpe Responds After Twitter Clowns His ‘First Take’ Makeup

After catching wind of the discourse, Shannon hopped on Twitter to clarify why his makeup appeared to be a little overboard on Monday's episode. According to Sharpe, it was the makeup artist's first time working with him, though he did admit "it was a little heavy."

"Appreciate the concern over my makeup this morning on @FirstTake," he wrote. "This was her 1st time doing my makeup and it was a little heavy. My appearance is important [but] not as important as my takes. Hopefully, the takes were gr8 as usual #LipSparringChamp #BestDressed."

When a user said "that girl is finished," Sharpe shut them down, writing, "No she isn’t. She’ll get better with my makeup. Isn’t the end of the world."