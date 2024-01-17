LeBron James Checks Fan Who Rushed Lakers Bench Mid-Game

LeBron James had to deal with an eager fan who ran past security and made it to the Los Angeles Lakers bench during a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The incident occurred on Monday night when Bron had checked out of the game and found his seat on the bench while putting on his warm-up gear. Someone recording the King taking his break captured the fan walking up and grabbing his arm to say something to the four-time NBA champion.
James appeared confused and put his hand on the man's chest to shove him away. The man obliged and went back to wherever he came from as security finally walked over to assess the situation.
The fan was reportedly kicked out of the arena. Social media users were quick to suggest that someone on the security team at Crypto.com Arena should get fired.
The game continued without interruption, as the Lakers beat the Thunder 112-105 thanks to another impressive stat line from James that included 25 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. Anyone wondering if the 19-time All-Star addressed the incident during his post-game interviews is out of luck, as he avoided it altogether.
Earlier this month, the 39-year-old made an interesting comment about his oldest son Bronny being able to suit up for the Lakers right now. The L.A. star's comments took place after the team suffered a 127-113 defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies.
As reported on Twitter by Guardian NBA writer Claire De Lune, LeBron threw his teammates under the bus by stating that his 18-year-old son could play for the Lakers. "He could play for us right now. Easy. Easy," he said.