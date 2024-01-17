LeBron James Checks Fan Who Rushed Lakers Bench Mid-Game

LeBron James had to deal with an eager fan who ran past security and made it to the Los Angeles Lakers bench during a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The incident occurred on Monday night when Bron had checked out of the game and found his seat on the bench while putting on his warm-up gear. Someone recording the King taking his break captured the fan walking up and grabbing his arm to say something to the four-time NBA champion.

James appeared confused and put his hand on the man's chest to shove him away. The man obliged and went back to wherever he came from as security finally walked over to assess the situation.