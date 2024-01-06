LeBron James Says Bronny Could Play for Lakers 'Right Now'

LeBron James believes his son Bronny, a freshman at USC, could suit up for the Los Angeles Lakers right now.
The Lakers star's comments took place after the team lost its fourth straight game on Friday, with a 127-113 defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies, which gave the Lakers their 10th loss in the last 13 games.
“i’m not thinking that far back in the past," LeBron said after the game. "It was just two games. We suck right now."
As reported on Twitter by The Guardian NBA writer Claire De Lune, LeBron threw his teammates under the bus by stating that his 18-year-old son could play for the Lakers right now. "He could play for us right now. Easy. EASY," he said.
Back in December, Bronny made his collegiate debut at USC after missing more than four months after suffering cardiac arrest in July.
"He's a freshman, [and] this was his sixth game," USC coach Andy Enfield said of James after his latest performance. "He's developing as a player and it's nice to see and nice to watch. He's a typical freshman but he had a little disadvantage over most freshmen where he was out for five months and had to come back in midseason. It's very hard to do."
Through six games with the Trojans, Bronny is averaging 7.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. Meanwhile, LeBron continues to outplay father time, as the 39-year-old is averaging 25.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game in his 21st season.