LeBron James Says Bronny Could Play for Lakers 'Right Now'

LeBron James believes his son Bronny, a freshman at USC, could suit up for the Los Angeles Lakers right now.

The Lakers star's comments took place after the team lost its fourth straight game on Friday, with a 127-113 defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies, which gave the Lakers their 10th loss in the last 13 games.

“i’m not thinking that far back in the past," LeBron said after the game. "It was just two games. We suck right now."

As reported on Twitter by The Guardian NBA writer Claire De Lune, LeBron threw his teammates under the bus by stating that his 18-year-old son could play for the Lakers right now. "He could play for us right now. Easy. EASY," he said.