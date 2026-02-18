Kylian Mbappé Says He Heard Benfica Player Racially Abuse Vinícius Jr.

Kylian Mbappé has claimed he personally heard alleged racist abuse directed at his Real Madrid teammate Vinícius Júnior during a heated Champions League playoff clash against Benfica, an incident that forced officials to halt the match and sparked a UEFA investigation. The confrontation unfolded shortly after Vinícius scored the decisive goal in Real Madrid’s 1-0 first-leg win at Lisbon’s Estádio da Luz. Following his celebration, tensions rose between the Brazilian forward and Benfica players, including Gianluca Prestianni. Speaking to reporters afterward, Mbappé said he clearly heard Prestianni direct a racist slur at Vinícius.

“There was player No. 25 from Benfica, I don’t want to mention his name, he doesn’t deserve it, who started speaking rudely and saying insults,” Mbappé said. “Then he put his shirt down here and said ‘monkey, monkey, monkey, monkey, monkey’. I heard him say it, and some Benfica players heard him too.”

Vinícius immediately reacted angrily and alerted the referee, accusing Prestianni of racism. The match official activated UEFA’s anti-racism protocol, stopping play for around 10 minutes while the situation was addressed. Despite the pause, Prestianni remained in the game when play resumed, and Vinícius was met with loud jeers from sections of the crowd for the remainder of the match. UEFA has since confirmed that an ethics and disciplinary inspector has been assigned to examine the allegations. If Prestianni is found guilty under UEFA rules, he could face a lengthy suspension. Vinícius later criticized the effectiveness of the anti-racism measures. “Racists are above all cowards,” he wrote on social media. “They need to put their shirts over their mouths to show how weak they are.” Prestianni has denied the accusation, saying the Real Madrid forward misunderstood what was said. “I want to clarify that at no time did I direct racist insults to Vini Jr,” he said. “I was never racist with anyone.”