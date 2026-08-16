Odell Beckham Jr. Makes Giants Return as Roster Battle Heats Up

After a year out of the league and recent stints with Miami and Baltimore, the three-time Pro Bowler called it a blessing just to be healthy and back with the team that drafted him, with two weeks left before final cuts on August 30.

Head coach John Harbaugh said Beckham “looked pretty good” but had things he could improve, as the 33-year-old battles Braxton Berrios, Dalen Cambre, Isaiah Hodgins, Jalin Hyatt, and JuJu Smith-Schuster for one or two receiver spots on the Giants’ 53-man roster.

Odell Beckham Jr. made his preseason return for the New York Giants in a 13–10 loss to the Vikings, logging two catches for six yards but stressing that “the tape will never lie” and that his route-running and separation mattered more than the box score.

Odell Beckham Jr. is back on the field for the New York Giants, but his fight to stay there is just getting started. According to Bleacher Report, Beckham made his preseason debut on Saturday, August 15, in the Giants’ 13-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, finishing with two catches for six yards as he competes for a spot on New York’s 53-man roster. The numbers were modest, but Beckham pointed to several plays where he created separation without getting the ball as evidence that his performance went beyond the box score. “The tape will never lie, and all of those things,” Beckham said after the game, per ESPN. “The right people will see it.”

One of those moments came during the fourth quarter, when Beckham beat Vikings cornerback Dwight McGlothern Jr. and broke open downfield. Quarterback Brandon Allen instead looked to the opposite side of the field, where his attempt to Ryan Miller was intercepted. For Beckham, simply being healthy enough to create those opportunities represented another milestone after spending the entire 2025 season out of the NFL. “It’s a blessing to be out there, it’s a blessing to be healthy, but I felt for a second it was about time to get back in that zone,” Beckham said.

Giants coach John Harbaugh offered a measured assessment of Beckham’s first game back. “Looked pretty good. Made a couple catches, did some things. Some things he could have done better,” Harbaugh said. “What he’s doing, what he’s fighting for, I don’t know how it’s going to turn out. It’s going to turn out the way it turns out based on what happens.”