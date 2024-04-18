Caitlin Clark Is Reportedly Getting Her Own Nike Signature Shoe

There's no women's basketball player who's generating as much buzz right now as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Caitlin Clark. Fresh off of the draft on Monday, reports have now emerged that the newly minted member of the Indiana Fever has inked an endorsement deal with Nike.

According to The Athletic, Clark is close to signing an eight-figure endorsement deal with the Swoosh. One of the incentives reportedly includes getting her own signature basketball shoe down the line. The publication revealed that brands including Adidas and Under Armour also made "sizeable offers" to Clark but specific details weren't disclosed.

Nike did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding Clark's purported endorsement deal.