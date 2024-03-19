50 Cent Praises Shaquille O'Neal Calling Himself '50 Cent of the NBA'

50 Cent has responded to Shaquille O'Neal calling himself the NBA's version of the Queens rap legend.

On a recent episode of the Big podcast, Shaq revealed he handles beef in the NBA and others by adopting how 50 managed his rap feuds. According to Shaq, he has told people that he'll go as far as dropping a mixtape dissing them if they go to war.

"That's my boy," Shaq said. "You have to understand I follow certain people that intrigue me a little bit, I'm the 50 Cent of the NBA. My mentality is if you fuck with me I'm coming out with a mixtape on you."

He added, "You got to understand it's never serious cause if it's serious it ain't going to be on the internet."