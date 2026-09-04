Mark Sanchez to Plead Guilty Ahead of Stabbing Trial

Former NFL player and ex-Fox Sports analyst Mark Sanchez has filed a motion to plead guilty to charges in connection to an Oct. 2025 altercation with a truck driver in Indianapolis that left him with several stab wounds, just days before the case was set to go to trial.

Michael Leffler, communications director for the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, confirmed to Complex that on Thursday (Sept. 3), Sanchez filed a motion to plead guilty, and to request a sentencing hearing in November.

Sanchez is facing four charges: battery resulting in serious bodily injury, battery resulting in bodily injury, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, and public intoxication. It is unclear at this point which of those charges he plans to plead to.

Sanchez’s case dates back to shortly after midnight on Oct. 4, 2025 in Indianapolis, when, seemingly intoxicated, he approached 69-year-old Perry Tole’s truck, which was parked near several hotels.

Surveillance footage shows the two having a conversation before their encounter turned physical.