Dodgers Fire Shohei Ohtani's Interpreter Over Claims of 'Massive Theft' Related to Gambling

The Los Angeles Dodgers fired Shohei Ohtani's longtime friend and interpreter Ippei Mizuhara on Wednesday after a federal investigation found he had transferred at least $4.5 million from the two-time American League MVP's bank account to settle an outstanding gambling debt with bookmaker Mathew Bowyer.

"In the course of responding to recent media inquiries, we discovered that Shohei has been the victim of a massive theft, and we are turning the matter over to the authorities," Ohtani's attorneys Berk Brettler LLP said in a statement, obtained by ESPN.

The statement came after Mizuhara spoke with ESPN Tuesday night about the allegation. The interview was allegedly coordinated by a spokesperson for Ohtani with the understanding that the Dodgers star was the person who transferred the money to help out Mizuhara.

"Obviously, [Ohtani] wasn't happy about it and said he would help me out to make sure I never do this again," Mizuhara told ESPN. "He decided to pay it off for me."

"I want everyone to know Shohei had zero involvement in betting," he added. "I want people to know I did not know this was illegal. I learned my lesson the hard way. I will never do sports betting ever again."

The spokesperson allegedly changed their stance the following day, adding Berk Brettler LLP would soon issue the aforementioned statement.

Mizuhara was later contacted by ESPN to determine if he was accused of committing "massive theft," but he declined to comment. He also allegedly changed his story, saying Ohtani was unaware of his gambling debt and never transferred the money.

ESPN confirmed two $500,000 payments from Ohtani's account were sent in September and October to Bowyer's associate. A source tells ESPN that Mizuhara worked solely with Bowyer when he started betting on international soccer and other sports in 2021. He did not bet on baseball.

Sports betting is illegal in the state of California.

Bowyer was aware of Ohtani's name on the wire transfers, but he did not seek further information. "Mr. Bowyer never met or spoke with Shohei Ohtani," his attorney Diane Bass told ESPN in a statement.

Mizuhara had been Ohtani's interpreter since 2018 when the slugger moved to the United States to join the Los Angeles Angels.