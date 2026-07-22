Anthony Edwards Scores Win in High-Stakes Child Support Fight With Ayesha Howard

The ruling ends a months-long jurisdiction battle after Howard sought to litigate in California, accusing Edwards of hiding California-based assets, claims his legal team dismissed as meritless attempts to secure a larger award.

Court documents note that Ayesha Howard did not appear for trial or present evidence, while Edwards had already paid $110,000 in support since January 2025, including an initial $20,000 payment and subsequent $5,000 monthly payments.

Anthony Edwards won a major legal victory in Georgia, where a judge set his child support for 1-year-old daughter Aubri at $3,222 per month after ruling the case belongs in that state.

Anthony Edwards has scored a significant court win in his ongoing dispute with Ayesha Howard, with a Georgia judge ruling that the Minnesota Timberwolves star will pay $3,222 per month in child support for their 1-year-old daughter, Aubri. The decision caps off a lengthy fight over where the case should be heard and hands Edwards a decisive courtroom victory after months of competing lawsuits in Georgia and California. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the judge found that Howard did not appear for trial and "provided no evidence" to support her claims before issuing the support order.