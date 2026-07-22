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Anthony Edwards Scores Win in High-Stakes Child Support Fight With Ayesha Howard

Inside the ruling that set support at $3,222 a month, noted $110,000 already paid and sided with Edwards on Georgia jurisdiction.

NBA Star Anthony Edwards Scores Massive Courtroom Win Over Ayesha Howard
Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Fanatics

Key Takeaways

  • Anthony Edwards won a major legal victory in Georgia, where a judge set his child support for 1-year-old daughter Aubri at $3,222 per month after ruling the case belongs in that state.
  • Court documents note that Ayesha Howard did not appear for trial or present evidence, while Edwards had already paid $110,000 in support since January 2025, including an initial $20,000 payment and subsequent $5,000 monthly payments.
  • The ruling ends a months-long jurisdiction battle after Howard sought to litigate in California, accusing Edwards of hiding California-based assets, claims his legal team dismissed as meritless attempts to secure a larger award.

Anthony Edwards has scored a significant court win in his ongoing dispute with Ayesha Howard, with a Georgia judge ruling that the Minnesota Timberwolves star will pay $3,222 per month in child support for their 1-year-old daughter, Aubri.

The decision caps off a lengthy fight over where the case should be heard and hands Edwards a decisive courtroom victory after months of competing lawsuits in Georgia and California. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the judge found that Howard did not appear for trial and "provided no evidence" to support her claims before issuing the support order.

The ruling also noted that Edwards had already been making payments long before the case reached trial. Court records show the NBA star began paying child support in January 2025, starting with a $20,000 payment followed by $5,000 monthly payments.

By the time the judge issued the order, Edwards had paid a total of $110,000. The filings also note that Howard reported no monthly income, while Edwards' finances have remained under scrutiny after signing a five-year contract extension worth more than $200 million.

The latest decision is the culmination of a legal battle that has stretched on since Aubri's birth in October 2024. Howard filed for child support in California, arguing Edwards had substantial business and financial ties to the state.

In recent filings, she accused the NBA guard of "intentionally omitting and concealing long-standing California-based financial assets and financial activities" in an effort to "evade personal jurisdiction and child support obligations."

She later submitted additional declarations and financial records that she said supported those allegations.

Edwards never wavered from his position that the case belonged in Georgia. His attorneys argued Howard was attempting to secure a larger child support award by litigating in California and accused her of filing "meritless and harassing motions" that unnecessarily prolonged the dispute. They also sought to limit additional filings tied to the California proceedings.

The Georgia court ultimately sided with Edwards, rejecting Howard's effort to have child support decided elsewhere and formally establishing the support obligation in the state Edwards argued had jurisdiction all along.

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