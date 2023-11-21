Jeff Teague Recalls Shoving LeBron During Playoffs Because He Was Sick of Losing to Him: ‘I Got So Much Hate Mail’

As LeBron James dribbled out the clock to secure the win in Game 3 of the 2016 Eastern Conference semis against the Atlanta Hawks, Jeff Teague delivered a strong shoulder check on the Cleveland Cavaliers star, sending him flying into the crowd.

In the wake of Draymond Green's headlock on Rudy Gobert, Teague was forced to address his own aggressive behavior on the Club 520 podcast.

"My fault, go James," the 35-year-old explained with a grin. "We was losing. Shit, I'm a sore loser, what the fuck? He was beating my—I ain't win a playoff game against that n***a ever. I was sick of the shit."