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Master P was asked about feuds that are "becoming really public and kind of crossing the lines of safety," with the interviewer singling out Drake and Kanye.Mackenzie Cummings-Grady
Rick Ross is enjoying the show when it comes to Drake and Kanye’s beef surrounding the release of their new albums 'Certified Lover Boy' and 'Donda.'Joe Price
From freestyling over Kanye's beats to collabing (and sometimes beefing) with the man himself, Drake's relationship with Mr. West has had many ups and downs.Shawn Setaro
What were once two obscure franchises have become the NBA’s two biggest powerhouses. The Cavs and the Warriors have faced off in the last four NBA Finals, and have produced some iconic moments in NBA history. Whether it’s LeBron James’ individual dominance or the “Big Four” working together, there’s always a storyline.Chris Gaine