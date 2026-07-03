Rivalries

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What were once two obscure franchises have become the NBA’s two biggest powerhouses. The Cavs and the Warriors have faced off in the last four NBA Finals, and have produced some iconic moments in NBA history. Whether it’s LeBron James’ individual dominance or the “Big Four” working together, there’s always a storyline.
Chris Gaine

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